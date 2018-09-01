Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.76 and a twelve month high of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $346,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

