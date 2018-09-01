Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases New Holdings in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the first quarter worth approximately $113,097,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Shire in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shire in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shire in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Shire by 14.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shire stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Shire’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

