Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $190.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

SWK opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12,769.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,109,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,776,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,418,000 after acquiring an additional 974,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after acquiring an additional 758,031 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,270,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 984,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,867,000 after acquiring an additional 522,495 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

