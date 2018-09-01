StarCredits (STRC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, StarCredits has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. StarCredits has a total market cap of $367,429.00 and $3.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCredits token can now be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00294237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00159577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035757 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

StarCredits Profile

StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official website is backto.earth. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StarCredits Token Trading

StarCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

