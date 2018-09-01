StarTek (SRT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News coverage about StarTek (NYSE:SRT) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StarTek earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2684123602842 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 44,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,314. The company has a market cap of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.23. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.78 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

StarTek, Inc provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

