State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stake in Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Quality Care Properties worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quality Care Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QCP opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

About Quality Care Properties

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

