State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $388,000.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,040,250. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.50. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

