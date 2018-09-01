Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 358,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 136.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.