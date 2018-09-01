Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 202,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

