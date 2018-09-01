Steve Cullen Buys 535 Shares of Record Plc (REC) Stock

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen bought 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £224.70 ($289.86).

Steve Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 27th, Steve Cullen bought 474 shares of Record stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £222.78 ($287.38).

On Tuesday, June 19th, Steve Cullen bought 14,336 shares of Record stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £6,451.20 ($8,321.98).

Shares of LON:REC opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Friday. Record Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.79 ($0.69).

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services for institutional clients. The company offers currency for return service, dynamic and passive hedging programs, and FX solutions. Its clients include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, charities, foundations, endowments, fund and wealth managers, corporate clients, family offices, and insurance underwriters.

