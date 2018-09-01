Stevens Capital Management LP Has $707,000 Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 398,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,884 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,037. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $66.96 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.