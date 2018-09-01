Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,599,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,036,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 354,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.21, for a total value of $2,355,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,007,176.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,287 shares of company stock worth $15,449,270 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. MED began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

