Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $647,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,763,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14,496.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,935,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 294,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.57.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $8,347,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,718,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $903,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $22,059,456.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,857 shares of company stock worth $17,418,313. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $259.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $261.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

