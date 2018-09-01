Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,452 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $340.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

