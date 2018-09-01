Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Antero Midstream Partners (AM) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.77.

NYSE:AM opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $250.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.23 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

