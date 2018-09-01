Strs Ohio Has $854,000 Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $940,248.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,068,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.