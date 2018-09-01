Strs Ohio Has $874,000 Position in American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of American Vanguard worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 84.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 20.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $65,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,352.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $207,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. American Vanguard Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.01.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

