Strs Ohio Increases Position in Atrion Co. (ATRI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Atrion worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $655.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.64. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $516.85 and a 1-year high of $694.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.