Strs Ohio Sells 16,100 Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

WRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

WRD stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $225.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million. research analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

