SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion N/A 12.17 SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors $2.53 billion $330.94 million -6.86

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors -26.54% -33.64% -1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors 134 473 895 33 2.54

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser annealing machines, laser drills, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines for smartphone and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators and road machinery. The company's Industrial Machinery offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography, positron emission tomography tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

