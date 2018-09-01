Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,916,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 255,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,964,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,061,000 after acquiring an additional 420,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

