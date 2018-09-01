Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Pool Co. (POOL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Pool by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $164.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 5,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $939,627.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,067. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

