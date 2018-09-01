Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 12,819 Shares of LCI Industries (LCII)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $502,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,857,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.04.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $684.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

