Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 32,049 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,348,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,852,000 after acquiring an additional 871,324 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,879,000 after acquiring an additional 930,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,782,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,204,000 after acquiring an additional 177,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,644,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,045,000 after acquiring an additional 728,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,174,000 after acquiring an additional 698,437 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCE. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CCE stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.3008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.