SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Enerplus stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). Enerplus had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 127,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enerplus by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

