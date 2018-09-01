Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.80 Million

Brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce $366.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.34 million. Superior Industries International posted sales of $331.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.14 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $533,438.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208,506 shares in the last quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 66.7% in the first quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 343.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

SUP opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $561.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.23. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

