Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

SURF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,116. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

