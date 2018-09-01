Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.66) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Surface Oncology an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SURF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 33,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,116. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

