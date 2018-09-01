Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.17). Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $877.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.78. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

