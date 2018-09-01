Swiss National Bank Acquires 329,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Invitation Homes worth $30,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $369,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of INVH opened at $23.37 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.24 million. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

