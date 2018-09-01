Swiss National Bank Has $28.45 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $28,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $183,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

In other news, Director John J. Gauthier bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.83. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $126.62 and a 52 week high of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

