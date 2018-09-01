Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 147.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $201,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

NYSE VEEV opened at $104.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,812.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,461,263. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

