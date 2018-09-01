Systemax Inc. (SYX) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Systemax worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Systemax by 19.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Systemax by 102.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Systemax by 1,172.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 92,980 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Systemax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Systemax by 85.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. 28.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti raised shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Systemax in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Systemax stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.40. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter. Systemax had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP David Kipe sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $57,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,322.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,506.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

