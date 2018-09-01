Systemax (SYX) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get Systemax alerts:

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Systemax had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP David Kipe sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $57,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,322.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,506.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 810,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.