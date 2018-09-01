T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,098 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after purchasing an additional 584,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,318,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 249,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $17,756,528. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.89 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.