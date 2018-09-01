TAL Education Group (TAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,707,031 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 16,217,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,673,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,906,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAL opened at $29.60 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TAL Education Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.26.

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

