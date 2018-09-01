Tao Market Capitalization Achieves $13.46 Million (XTO)

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Tao has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Tao has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $5,445.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tao coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010690 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tao Coin Profile

Tao (XTO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 33,159,347 coins. The Reddit community for Tao is /r/taonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tao is tao.network. Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain.

Buying and Selling Tao

Tao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tao using one of the exchanges listed above.

