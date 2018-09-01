Tarena International (TEDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tarena International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEDU. ValuEngine raised Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. CLSA cut Tarena International from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tarena International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tarena International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

TEDU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 99,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,925. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Tarena International will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tarena International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tarena International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tarena International in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tarena International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,862,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 139,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Tarena International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 173,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarena International (TEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.