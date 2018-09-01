Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,849 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Versum Materials were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 69,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,043.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSM opened at $39.79 on Friday. Versum Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 264.89%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. equities analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

