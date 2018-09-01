Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,733 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

