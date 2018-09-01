Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $503,709.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AGO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

