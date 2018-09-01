Tech Data (TECD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tech Data updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Several research analysts have commented on TECD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

