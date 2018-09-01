Tech Data (TECD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.

TECD opened at $72.75 on Friday. Tech Data has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Tech Data from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.63.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

