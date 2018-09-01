TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

TEGNA has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of TGNA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

