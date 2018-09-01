Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.02

Media headlines about Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tekla Life Sciences Investors earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3838933490484 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE HQL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 40,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,839. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

