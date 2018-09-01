TerraForm Power (TERP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TERP. BidaskClub raised shares of TerraForm Power from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TerraForm Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of TerraForm Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TerraForm Power from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

TERP opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. TerraForm Power has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In acquired 60,975,609 shares of TerraForm Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERP. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TerraForm Power during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TerraForm Power during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TerraForm Power during the first quarter worth $913,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TerraForm Power by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TerraForm Power during the first quarter worth $805,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

