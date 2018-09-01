TeslaCoin (TES) One Day Volume Tops $317.00

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, TeslaCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. TeslaCoin has a market capitalization of $862,323.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TeslaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000342 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004451 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About TeslaCoin

TeslaCoin (TES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 76,458,157 coins. TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins. The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TeslaCoin is tesla-coin.com.

TeslaCoin Coin Trading

TeslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeslaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

