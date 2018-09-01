TFS Financial (TFSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $204,508.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $39,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,106 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

