The Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $541,706.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, The Abyss has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00315705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00158111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036702 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss’ genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,933,322 tokens. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, LATOKEN, BitForex, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Indodax, YoBit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.