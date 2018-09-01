Third Point LLC Has $170.67 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Third Point LLC grew its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Adobe Systems accounts for 1.2% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $170,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Adobe Systems stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $269.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

